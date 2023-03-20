Kadapa police bust diamond heist of 2020, recover gems worth ₹60 lakh

March 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - KADAPA

The Kadapa district police have arrested the main accused in the sensational diamond heist of 2020 and recovered precious stones worth ₹60 lakh.

According to police, the victim, Pathan Khader Basha of Almaspet in Kadapa, was hoodwinked and robbed of the stones in a filmy style by the accused, who hailed from Karnataka and Goa in January 2020.

The accused, Ismail Shahid Hussain of Goa, befriended Khader Basha and learnt about the nine precious stones with him. Shahid told Basha that he could get a ‘better price’ for the gems if he sold them to diamond merchants from Mumbai. Mr. Shahid eventually brought in his accomplices, Ghansyam Seshbhai of Gujarat and Imran and Mohammad Inamulla of Karnataka.

When the unsuspecting Basha brought the diamonds, the accused roughed him up, gagged and tied him in the hotel room before slipping away with the diamonds. Based on a complaint by Mr. Basha’s son Asif Khan, the police registered a case and formed special teams.

The teams found that the accused shifted the gems into another vehicle en route and travelled across Karnataka and Goa, before reaching Shahid’s home town of Murudeshwar in Uttara Kannada district. He was tracked and arrested from a highway dhaba near Kadapa on March 9.

“Based on his confession, three diamonds and a yellow sapphire (Kanaka Pushyaragam), which alone is worth ₹53 lakh, were recovered from their hideout in Mapusa, Goa,” Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan told media persons here on Monday.

Stolen cameras recovered

In another case, the Kadapa police recovered stolen cameras worth ₹8 lakh by arresting Kamlesh Kumar (20) of Barmer and Praveen Kumar (25) of Jalore (both in Rajasthan). The duo broke into a camera outlet run by Shaik Jamaluddin on March 16 and decamped with cameras and lenses meant for wildlife photographers.

The accused were nabbed from behind a cinema when they were moving in a suspicious manner on Monday. Kamlesh, who earlier worked in a photo studio, had a penchant for cameras and resorted to the crime as he could not afford to buy them. The police, under the guise of buyers of costly cameras, met the duo through mediators and nabbed them.