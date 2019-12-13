Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa murder traced to 4 U.P. workers

Butcher killed by co-workers over extortion bid, say police

The murder of Shaik Imtiyaz (27) in the Pedda Dargah locality in Kadapa was busted by the Two Town police, where the crime was traced to migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh working here as butchers.

Cops led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kadapa Town) U. Suryanarayana arrested Jogi Ameer Ali (22), Jogi Adil (19), Jogi Suhail (20) and Jogi Junaid (21), all from Ranigunj taluk of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh and staying in Kadapa as migrant labourers, for the murder.

According to the police, Imtiyaz, also working in a butcher’s outlet, used to demand money from the four under the threat of getting them sacked by complaining to their employer. The migrants decided to eliminate him, as it could give other ‘local competitors’ a handle to resort to similar intimidation techniques. On December 1, they invited Imtiyaz to their room in Bestha Street near Nakash Circle in the city on the pretext of paying him money and bludgeoned him to death.

Based on the complaint by Imtiyaz’s widow Shaik Malan, the police registered a case and formed a special team headed by Kadapa urban circle inspector S. Mahammad Ali, who arrested the four near Vinayaka Nagar Circle in the city on Thursday.

The accused were produced before the First Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class and sent to remand.

