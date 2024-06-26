GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kadapa MLA criticises Jagan for seeking Leader of Opposition status

Madhavi Reddy alleges Jagan deliberately did so despite knowing the rules to stay away from the Assembly

Published - June 26, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy

Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy

Kadapa MLA R. Madhavi Reddy has ridiculed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to the Legislative Assembly Speaker to grant him Leader of the Opposition (LoP) status, and insisted that he deliberately did so in spite of knowing that he was not eligible for the post, in order to stay away from the Assembly on the ground of likely rejection of his plea. Mr. Jagan proved that he lacked basic understanding of the very concept of LoP. Only the leader of a political party which has minimum 1/10th of the total members in the House (at least 17 in the case of the 175-member A.P. Legislative Assembly) could claim his / her designation as the LoP and that party could be recognised as the ‘opposition party’, she stated. 

Addressing media persons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday, Ms. Madhavi Reddy said Mr. Jagan seemed to suggest that the Indian Constitution should be amended to facilitate his recognition as the LoP and wondered if he intended to attend the House only if his request was conceded.  She regretted that Mr. Jagan was ignorant of the facts even after being a Member of Parliament and Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan should note that he was called in by the Speaker to take the oath as an MLA  immediately after the Ministers though his party did not fulfil the criteria to be considered as the opposition party, Ms. Madhavi Reddy added. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.