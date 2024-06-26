Kadapa MLA criticises Jagan for seeking Leader of Opposition status

Kadapa MLA R. Madhavi Reddy has ridiculed Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s request to the Legislative Assembly Speaker to grant him Leader of the Opposition (LoP) status, and insisted that he deliberately did so in spite of knowing that he was not eligible for the post, in order to stay away from the Assembly on the ground of likely rejection of his plea. Mr. Jagan proved that he lacked basic understanding of the very concept of LoP. Only the leader of a political party which has minimum 1/10th of the total members in the House (at least 17 in the case of the 175-member A.P. Legislative Assembly) could claim his / her designation as the LoP and that party could be recognised as the ‘opposition party’, she stated.

Addressing media persons at the TDP central office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Wednesday, Ms. Madhavi Reddy said Mr. Jagan seemed to suggest that the Indian Constitution should be amended to facilitate his recognition as the LoP and wondered if he intended to attend the House only if his request was conceded. She regretted that Mr. Jagan was ignorant of the facts even after being a Member of Parliament and Chief Minister. Mr. Jagan should note that he was called in by the Speaker to take the oath as an MLA immediately after the Ministers though his party did not fulfil the criteria to be considered as the opposition party, Ms. Madhavi Reddy added.