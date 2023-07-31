ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa man gets life sentence for murdering neighbour

July 31, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

The Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court in Kadapa convicted Shaik Khadar Vali (21) in a murder case, sentenced him to life imprisonment, and slapped him with a fine of ₹500.

In November 2021, the convict had a heated exchange of words with his neighbour Patan Arif Khanam (34) and reportedly abused her at Buranuddin Street in Kadapa town. Scared, the woman telephoned her husband, Patan Khadarvali Khan (46), who rushed to the spot. As the duel continued, Khadar Vali took out a knife from his pocket and killed Mr. Khan by stabbing him in the chest.

Based on a complaint from Arif Khanam, the Kadapa Two Town police registered a case, launched an investigation and brought the case to the conviction stage. Judge Shaik Inthiyaz Khan, on Monday, found the accused guilty of the charge under Sec 302 of IPC and convicted him under sec 235 (2) of Cr.P.C.

