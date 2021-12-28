Kadapa man bags place in Guinness World Records

TIRUPATI

Thummala Guru Shankar of Railway Koduru in Kadapa district has bagged a place in the Guinness World Records for memorising the most decimal places of Euler’s number.

Euler’s number is a mathematical constant that is 2.718281.., that goes on up to infinity. Mr. Shankar recited 7777 digits post decimal, thus breaking the previous record of 5005 digits. As is the norm, the recitation for record was done in the presence of two witnesses and two independent PE masters on December 15. The recall of numbers should be continuous, with a gap for not more than fifteen seconds.

“Guru Shankar attempted this record title using a visualisation technique,” confirms the Guinness World Records in its website under the head ‘Most decimal places of Euler’s number memorised’.

“I attempted this record to prove the inherent capacity of the human brain,” says the 28-year-old life coach. He dedicated the record to his father Thummala Sivaiah, who passed away in March this year.