Kadapa, Kurnool hottest in State

Other areas record below normal maximum temperatures

Only four mandals in the State witnessed heatwave conditions and 460 mandals experienced hot weather on Thursday, according to the AP State Disaster Management Authority.

Only Kurnool (41.9 degrees Celsius) and Kadapa (40.2 degrees Celsius) recorded a maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius in the State and a majority of the areas recorded below normal maximum temperatures, according to the India Meteorological Department.

A similar weather condition is likely to prevail across the State on Friday. As per SDMA, about 42 mandals are likely to witness heatwave conditions.