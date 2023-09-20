ADVERTISEMENT

Kadapa immersion ghats to be out of bounds for children

September 20, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting a waterbody in Kadapa district on Wednesday, ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal, who on Wednesday inspected some of the makeshift immersion ghats for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, told police personnel not allow children making merry during the procession of Ganesh idols into the ghats.

He also suggested to officials to rope in expert swimmers ahead of the event and institute tight bandobast at all the immersion ghats to prevent any untoward incident.

Mr. Kaushal visited the Penna river bridge at Chennur on the National Highway and the Penna bridge at Siddavatam, where massive immersion ceremonies have been planned. Deputy Superintendent Md. Shareef, inspectors Ashok Reddy (special branch), Ramakrishna Reddy (Kamalapuram) and Purushotham Raju (Vontimitta) accompanied him.

