HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Kadapa immersion ghats to be out of bounds for children

September 20, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting a waterbody in Kadapa district on Wednesday, ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal inspecting a waterbody in Kadapa district on Wednesday, ahead of the Ganesh idol immersion.

Superintendent of Police Siddarth Kaushal, who on Wednesday inspected some of the makeshift immersion ghats for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, told police personnel not allow children making merry during the procession of Ganesh idols into the ghats.

He also suggested to officials to rope in expert swimmers ahead of the event and institute tight bandobast at all the immersion ghats to prevent any untoward incident.

Mr. Kaushal visited the Penna river bridge at Chennur on the National Highway and the Penna bridge at Siddavatam, where massive immersion ceremonies have been planned. Deputy Superintendent Md. Shareef, inspectors Ashok Reddy (special branch), Ramakrishna Reddy (Kamalapuram) and Purushotham Raju (Vontimitta) accompanied him.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.