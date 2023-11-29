November 29, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KADAPA

The YSR Kadapa district court on Wednesday granted bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge of Pulivendula Assembly constituency Mareddi Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B.Tech Ravi, who was lodged in Kadapa central prison on remand since November 14 in a case filed in Vallur police station in January this year. Senior TDP leaders and cadres reached the prison zone, expecting the release of Mr. Ravi.

On January 25, Mr. Ravi, along with the party activists, was present at the entrance of Kadapa airport to welcome TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh who was on a visit to Kadapa district to offer prayers at the temple of Devuni Kadapa and Pedda Dargah, two days before the launch of his Yuva Galam yatra. At that time, a heated argument ensued between the police and the TDP cadres. Following this, the Vallur police registered a case against Mr. Ravi, charging him of attacking the police. After ten months, the TDP former MLC was arrested on November 14 and was remanded at Kadapa prison.

