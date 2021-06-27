Kadapa constituency bags lion’s share in housing

KADAPA:

27 June 2021 14:59 IST

The Housing Department resembles a beehive of activity and the officials are busy making arrangements for the launch of the flagship scheme ‘Navaratnalu – Pedalandariki Illu’, scheduled in a week’s time.

As the government has planned a mega grounding ceremony on July 1, 3 and 4, the road map is prepared in such a way to launch the construction of 14,000 houses on each one of those days.

Of the 95,649 houses sanctioned under the first phase for the entire district, Kadapa constituency alone has bagged 26,392 houses, which stands at a whopping 27%.

A total of 18,572 houses will be built in fifteen layouts in the first phase, while the 7820 houses halted for various reasons would be actively pursued.

According to Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, a mason is required to build 25 houses and as such it requires around 525 masons for executing the task.

In fact, 60% of the houses sanctioned in the district have been earmarked to municipalities, while the mandals in the rural areas have to be content with the remaining 40%.

Better awareness and emergence of nuclear families in towns is said to be the prime reason for this trend.

Corporators and councillors have been entrusted with the task of monitoring the housing activity in the respective divisions/wards and ensuring that constructions are completed in the stipulated time.

Integrated townships

Though the houses are to be constructed in phases, the district administration laid special focus on developing Jagananna Colonies as integrated townships.

“The activity involves various departments like Panchayat Raj, Revenue, Housing and Electricity. Officials from all the departments are being roped in to ensure coordination. The colonies will emerge as self-sustainable townships”, Joint Collector (Housing) Dhyana Chandra H.M. told The Hindu.

There are three options in executing the project, viz., the government building houses and handing over to the beneficiary, the latter building the house using the construction material given by the government and the third is, the government paying for the material procured and constructed by the beneficiary.

Even as the intricate processes are monitored through a mobile app that maps a mason to 25 houses in a vicinity, steps are on to rope in construction manpower in large numbers.