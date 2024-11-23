Kadapa Collector spends night in a village

Collector Sridhar Cherukuri conducted ‘Palle Nidra’ (village night stay initiative) and spent the night interacting with the public, at Kalasapadu mandal in Kadapa district on November 22 (Friday).

Visiting the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Tellapadu village, he interacted with the parents and asked for suggestions to improve infrastructure. He later quizzed the school headmaster on students’ preference on having mid-day meals at the school, and if the school management was providing eggs five days of a week. He instructed the authorities to strictly adhere to the menu.

Earlier, he visited the village secretariat and interacted with the staff on implementation of the welfare schemes announced by the State government. Mr. Sridhar also interacted with the self help group (SHG) members at the Rythu Seva Kendram and congratulated them for getting benefits of ₹13 lakh under Mahalakshmi scheme.