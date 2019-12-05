Kadapa Collector flays hostel authorities after overnight stay

Waking up at around midnight, inmates at the boys’ hostel often find stray dogs sleeping next to them on their bed. The non-functional Reverse Osmosis (RO) water system at the hostel offers them no guarantee of potable drinking water.

Damaged benches and malfunctioning fans, lights and switchboards are another source of discomfort.

This is the poor state of affairs at Balayogi Gurukul Boys’ Hostel in Besthavaripalle village of Pulivendula constituency, represented by none other than the state’s Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, who interacted with the boys on Wednesday after an overnight stay during ‘Palle Nidra’, patiently listened to the children’s woes. He later lashed out at principal K. Ramachandran and caretaker K. Prabhakar over the poor state of affairs and instructed them to take steps to prevent entry of stray dogs into the hostel campus.

He also expressed his discontent by calling up Sridevi, the district coordinator of Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions. The Collector also promised the boys that he would ensure that the defunct fans and lights become operational in a couple of days.

Mr. Hari Kiran later inspected the kitchen, checked the quality of eggs, rice, jaggery and tomatoes stored for cooking. To his dismay, the kitchen, housekeeping and security staff brought to his notice that they had not received their wages for the last five months.