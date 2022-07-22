Kadapa airport to get flying training organisation slot

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and its associated organisations took steps to increase the number of pilots in the country, both women and men, which include the issuance of award letters by the Airports Authority of India for nine new flying training organisation slots at five airports namely Belagavi, Jalgaon, Kalaburagi, Khajuraho and Lilabari in the first phase and six slots at Bhavnagar, Hubli, Kadapa, Kishangarh and Salem airports in the second phase, Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia replied to a question asked by MPs Beesetti Venkata Satyavathi and Chinta Anuradha in the Lok Sabha.

In addition to the above measures, Mr. Scindia said the Indian Chapter of Women in Aviation International was conducting awareness programmes in collaboration with the MoCA, industries and women aviation professionals with focus on schoolgirls, especially those from the low-income families.

According to the International Society of Women Airline Pilots, around 5% of the pilots were women globally, whereas the share of women pilots in India was significantly higher at 15%.