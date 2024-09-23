ADVERTISEMENT

Kadambari Jethwani harassment case: Accused Kukkala Vidyasagar remanded to Vijayawada sub-jail

Published - September 23, 2024 01:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

“A team of police arrested Vidyasagar at Tree of Life Resort, Bharatwala, Dehradun in Uttarakhand State,” said NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Kukkala Vidyasagar who was arrested in Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani’s case. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ibrahimpatnam police probing into the alleged harassment of Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani, produced the main accused Kukkala Vidyasagar in the court, in Vijayawada, on Monday (September 22, 2024.) With the court giving judicial remand, Vidyasagar was sent to Vijayawada sub-jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bollywood actress harassment case: ACP, CI suspended in Vijayawada

Following a complaint lodged by actor Kadambari Jethwani that Vidyasagar had filed a false complaint against her family in which the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested them in February this year, the NTR Commissionerate police registered a case on September 14.

“A team of police arrested Vidyasagar at Tree of Life Resort, Bharatwala, Dehradun in Uttarakhand State,” said NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

Five police officers, including then Director General of Police (Intelligence) P. Sitararama Anjaneyulu, then Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, former West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao and then Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector and investigation officer, M. Satyanarayana, were suspended in the case, so far.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Actor Kadambari Jethwani meets Andhra Minister for Home
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US