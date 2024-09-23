GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kadambari Jethwani harassment case: Accused Kukkala Vidyasagar remanded to Vijayawada sub-jail

“A team of police arrested Vidyasagar at Tree of Life Resort, Bharatwala, Dehradun in Uttarakhand State,” said NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu

Published - September 23, 2024 01:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Kukkala Vidyasagar who was arrested in Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani’s case.

Kukkala Vidyasagar who was arrested in Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani’s case. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Ibrahimpatnam police probing into the alleged harassment of Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani, produced the main accused Kukkala Vidyasagar in the court, in Vijayawada, on Monday (September 22, 2024.) With the court giving judicial remand, Vidyasagar was sent to Vijayawada sub-jail.

Bollywood actress harassment case: ACP, CI suspended in Vijayawada

Following a complaint lodged by actor Kadambari Jethwani that Vidyasagar had filed a false complaint against her family in which the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested them in February this year, the NTR Commissionerate police registered a case on September 14.

“A team of police arrested Vidyasagar at Tree of Life Resort, Bharatwala, Dehradun in Uttarakhand State,” said NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

Five police officers, including then Director General of Police (Intelligence) P. Sitararama Anjaneyulu, then Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, former West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao and then Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector and investigation officer, M. Satyanarayana, were suspended in the case, so far.

Actor Kadambari Jethwani meets Andhra Minister for Home

Published - September 23, 2024 01:48 pm IST

