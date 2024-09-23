Kadambari Jethwani harassment case: Accused Kukkala Vidyasagar remanded to Vijayawada sub-jail

The Ibrahimpatnam police probing into the alleged harassment of Bollywood actor Kadambari Jethwani, produced the main accused Kukkala Vidyasagar in the court, in Vijayawada, on Monday (September 22, 2024.) With the court giving judicial remand, Vidyasagar was sent to Vijayawada sub-jail.

Following a complaint lodged by actor Kadambari Jethwani that Vidyasagar had filed a false complaint against her family in which the Ibrahimpatnam police arrested them in February this year, the NTR Commissionerate police registered a case on September 14.

“A team of police arrested Vidyasagar at Tree of Life Resort, Bharatwala, Dehradun in Uttarakhand State,” said NTR Police Commissioner, S.V. Rajashekar Babu.

Five police officers, including then Director General of Police (Intelligence) P. Sitararama Anjaneyulu, then Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gunni, former West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Hanumantha Rao and then Ibrahimpatnam Circle Inspector and investigation officer, M. Satyanarayana, were suspended in the case, so far.