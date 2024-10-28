Kadamabari Jethwani case: A.P. High Court dismisses plea of main accused against remand order

Justice B.V.L.N. Chakravarthi of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 28 (Monday) dismissed the petition filed by Kukkala Vidyasagar, the accused number 1 in the case of alleged harassment of actor Kadambari Jethwani, for quashing the remand order given by the IV Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Vijayawada.

The Judge mentioned in the order that he was not concerned at this stage about the merits of the facts in terms of the involvement of Vidyasagar’s alleged involvement in the offence.

‘Petition not tenable’

He said that he has no hesitation to hold that the respondents or police have complied with the mandate under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 47(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS) with regard to Vidyasagar’s arrest, hence his petition is not tenable and deserved to be rejected.

Justice Chakravarthi directed the Registrar General to circulate a copy of his order to all the Magistrates or Judges in the District Judiciary in Andhra Pradesh and the Director General of Police (DGP).

Besides, he instructed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take the necessary steps forthwith prescribing a uniform ‘format’ for communicating grounds of arrest in writing, to the person arrested, including all basic facts of the case to enable the accused to defend him or herself against the custodial remand and to seek bail.

The copy of such grounds of arrest as communicated to the arrested person should be enclosed along with the remand report when it is filed before the Magistrate for seeking remand.

Vidyasagar is accused of implicating Ms. Jethwani, a Mumbai-based actor, in false cases during the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) regime. The actor alleged that she was harassed during her transit from Mumbai to Vijayawada and that her pleas for justice went in vain.