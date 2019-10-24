Kachuluru residents to ‘clean’ Godavari before using water

Tribal people of Kachuluru village, who stopped consuming Godavari water after the boat capsized in the river, have decided to take water only after completing the due procedure of “cleaning” the waters.

The village heads will perform ‘puja’ to Gangamma Talli and clean the river after a couple of days, the locals said.

A boat carrying 77 persons capsized in the river on September 15, killing 51 persons. Kachuluru residents saved 26 persons from drowning.

“We have seen one or two bodies floating on waters now and then. But, this is a major boat accident we have witnessed in the last five decades. A few bodies were stuck in the vessel and we observed foul odour coming from the river water,” the residents said.

Tribal people of Manturu, Singanapalli, Tekuru, Gonduru, Kachuluru, Thunnuru, Gandipochamma temple, Polavaram, Devipatnam and many other hamlets, located on the river banks consume the river water. However, they stopped consuming Godavari water and were fetching drinking water from the nearby streams and borewells.

“We will perform ‘puja’ to Goddess Gangamma, cleanse the water by sprinkling turmeric in the river. Villagers will pray the goddess to see that such accidents do not recur. The boat mishap was not a good sign to our village,” said Venkanna, a resident.

Fishing to resume

Local people said that some hundreds of tribal people go fishing in Godavari to eke out their livelihood. “We stopped fishing as more than 50 persons died in the river and the water was polluted. Fishing will be resumed shortly,” a tribal woman, Mahalakshmi, said.