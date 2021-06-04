‘Ka Ra Mastaru’ mourned

The death of popular writer Kalipatnam Rama Rao was mourned by various literary organisations and individuals in the city. The Forum for Development of North Andhra (FDNA) has expressed shock at the death of Rama Rao. His ‘Yagnam’ won the Central Sahitya Akademi award and some of his short stories were translated into various Indian languages apart from other Indian languages. He was inspiration for several writers from north Andhra. FDNA general secretary A. Aja Sarma expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members. MLC P.V.N. Madhav, who is also State general secretary of BJP, has expressed grief at the death of ‘Ka Ra Mastaru’, as he was popularly known. He described the death as a loss to the literary world. He had won State and central awards for his works. The district committee of Sahiti Sravanthi has described his death as a loss to the literary world in north Andhra.

He had encouraged several budding writers and poets and founded ‘Kadha Nilayam’ in Srikakulam. CPI(M) State executive member Ch. Narasinga Rao and district secretary K. Lokanadham expressed their condolences.