K.A. Paul moves HC against holding SSC exams

VIJAYAWADA

29 April 2021 00:48 IST

Evangelist and Praja Shanti Party founder-president K.A. Paul on Wednesday said that he filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court urging it to direct the State government to cancel Class 10 and Intermediate examinations.

The Evangelist urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to reconsider the government’s decision to go ahead with the examination schedule. The lives and future of the students was more important. The students would die of COVID if the court did not take a decision, he said.

He said that he filed a petition in the High Court opposing the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to private corporate companies. Mr. Paul said he asked the government to make use of the buildings under his possession to treat COVID patients. The Evangelist said that he would provide 1000 beds, if required.