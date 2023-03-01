‘K9 Squad’ roped in for security service at the Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam

March 01, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

For the first time in the State, the Visakhapatnam City Police have branded a sniffer dog team as ‘K9 Squad’, and have introduced it with security checks at various VIP and VVIP movement spots during the Andhra Pradesh Global Investors’ Summit-2023.

The dog handlers have been given a special dress code too. The ‘K9’ team is currently taking up security checks with the breeds such as Labrador, Doberman and German Shepherd. The city has 13 canines, including seven females.

The names of the ‘K9’ squad dogs are Gracy, Martin, Rio, Johnny, Rocky, Yodha, Blacky, Brutus, Bittu, Caesar, Lucky, Ruby and Jocky.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ruby is the only German Shepherd breed, while Jocky and Caesar are Dobermans, and all the other dogs are Labradors.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Armed Reserve) K. Subrahmanyam has said that 14 more dogs have been brought from other districts for the GIS. The ‘K9 Squad’ is operating at various locations connected with the GIS.

Dress code

“K9 is the name suggested by Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth to give a new status to the team and dogs that play a vital role in security. K9 is pronounced ‘Canine’. Dog handlers are given a new dress code. This is the first model dog force in the State,” Mr. Subrahmanyam told The Hindu.

A dog’s sense of smell or sniffing ability is 40 times better than a human. Each dog is given a 10-minute rest for every 20 minutes of work. There are three categories of ‘K9 Squad’. They are Bomb Detection, Trackers and Narcotics, he added.

“The Labrador is an ideal breed for bomb detection as it is gentle and very disciplined, followed by the German Shepherd. We feed them with ready-made dog food as they usually do not eat the food we give to country or pet dogs,” said Mr. Subhramanyam.

The dogs with their high sniffing power can detect any explosive material and then the team takes further action.