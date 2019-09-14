Jyothy blazes a trail in athletics

She idolises champion athlete and fastest Indian sprinter Dutee Chand, and Yarraji Jyothy seems be on the right course.

If Dutee Chand continues to set the turf on fire in the 100 metres, Jyothy is a champion runner in the 100 metres hurdles.

A gold medal in the 59th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship organised in Lucknow between August 28 and 30 has powered Jyothy into the league of champion athletes.

Rigorous training

The tall and lanky 19-year-old athlete is now training on the campus of Acharya Nagarjuna University, which houses the Centre of Excellence (CoE), as part of Project Gaandiva, an initiative of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) and Tenvic Sports. Jyothy is gearing up for the Senior Open National Athletics Championship to be organised in November, which gives her an opportunity to represent India at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

She is among the 50 other athletes being trained by international coaches on the campus that has best facilities, including the Astroturf track.

Family background

Olympian Seef Le Roux of South Africa is among the coaches imparting training at the COE. Michael Vassel and Adri Schoeman, who also coach Jyothy, are part of project.Born in a family with meagre earnings, Jyothy was spotted by her physical education teacher at the Port High School in Visakhapatnam.

Her father Suryanarayana works as a private security guard and her mother Kumari is a domestic maid.

But their hardship has only made her stronger.

After schooling, she was selected for the Sports Authority of India hostel at Hakimpet, Telangana, and it was during this time that Jyothy began showing her prowess as a top-class athlete. “I was determined to perform, and the hardships at home made me stronger. I want to become a champion athlete and uplift my family,” Jyothy told The Hindu.

Her first national gold medal was at the 32nd National Junior Athletic Championship in Coimbatore in November 2016, where she clocked 14.92 seconds (100 metres hurdles), and she followed it up with impressive performances at the UP Athletics Association held in Lucknow in June, 2017, in the 4 x 400 metres relay, 29th South Zone Junior Athletics in Kerala in September 2017.

Champion in the making

She shot into limelight after winning the 59th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championship held recently in Lucknow, and her performance drew the attention of top national coaches. If Jyothy continues to blaze new trails, she can well be the answer to the State’s quest for a champion athlete.