Jyothula Nehru resigns as TDP State vice- president

Former Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru on Friday resigned as TDP State vice-president in protest against the leadership’s decision to boycott the MPTC / ZPTC elections scheduled to be held on April 8.

“I made it clear that the TDP should contest the MPTC / ZPTC elections during a recent meeting convened to decide the action plan. Boycotting the elections will weaken the party at the ground level. I have resigned as the TDP vice-president,” Mr. Nehru told The Hindu over phone.

Many senior leaders, including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, had opposed the idea of boycotting the MPTC / ZPTC elections, he said.

“I will continue to be the in-charge of the Jaggampeta Assembly constituency. I will not quit the party,” he added.