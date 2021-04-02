Andhra Pradesh

Jyothula Nehru resigns as TDP State vice- president

Former Jaggampeta MLA Jyothula Nehru on Friday resigned as TDP State vice-president in protest against the leadership’s decision to boycott the MPTC / ZPTC elections scheduled to be held on April 8.

“I made it clear that the TDP should contest the MPTC / ZPTC elections during a recent meeting convened to decide the action plan. Boycotting the elections will weaken the party at the ground level. I have resigned as the TDP vice-president,” Mr. Nehru told The Hindu over phone.

Many senior leaders, including Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, had opposed the idea of boycotting the MPTC / ZPTC elections, he said.

“I will continue to be the in-charge of the Jaggampeta Assembly constituency. I will not quit the party,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 2, 2021 11:58:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jyothula-nehru-resigns-as-tdp-state-vice-president/article34226820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY