Jyothi Surekha wins two bronze medals

City-based international archer V. Jyothi Surekha won two bronze medals at the ongoing 50th World Archery Championships in the Netherlands.

According to V. Surendra, Ms. Surekha’s father, she won a bronze medal in the individual compound women’s event beating Yesim Bostan of Turkey. Also, Ms. Surekha won the bronze medal in the compound women’s team event along with Muskan Kirar and Raj Kaur by beating the Turkey team.

It was the first time for any Indian archer to win two bronze medals in world championships, he said. The championships in the Netherlands will conclude tomorrow.

