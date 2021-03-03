Andhra Pradesh

Jyothi Surekha selected for Archery World Cup India team

International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha representing Petroleum Sports Promotion Board has once again been selected to the India team in compound women’s category for the Archery World Cup 2021 to be held in April.

The selection trials were conducted by the Archery Association of India during the past three days at Haryana and Ms. Surekha set a new national record in ranking round by scoring 710 out of 720. She broke her own record of 709 out of 720 which she set last year, according to her father V. Surendra.

Ms. Surekha secured first rank in the ranking round by scoring total points of 2808/2880, he said and added that she won all the seven matches in the round-robin held for the top 8 archers.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 12:58:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jyothi-surekha-selected-for-archery-world-cup-india-team/article33974948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY