Jyothi Surekha creates new records

International archer from the city Vennam Jyothi Surekha has created new national records in the world cup selection trials conducted in Haryana.
In a release, Ms. Surekha’s father V. Surendra said that the archer has been selected for participation in the Archery World Cup Stage 2 to be conducted in May at Antalya of Turkey.
In the selection trials held at Sonepat of Haryana for the World Cup, Ms. Surekha secured 12 out of 12 points and was ranked 1.
By scoring 709 out of 720 points, she created new national record in the world cup selection trials and broke her own record of 709 out 720 score.
She also scored 1,411 against 1,440 in the double fifty round and secured the world’s second highest score after 1412 by Toja Ellison of the U.S., he said.
