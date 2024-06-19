‘Jyestabhishekam’ takes off to spiritual start at Tirumala temple

The three-day annual ‘Jyestabhishekam’ began at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here on Wednesday. For the festival, also popularly known as Abhidheyaka Abhishekam, the priests performed special rituals at the kalyana mandapam at sampangi prakaram inside the temple complex twice. ‘Sata kalasa pratista’, ‘nava kalasa avahana’, ‘shanti homam’, ‘kankana pratista’ and other religious formalities were also conducted.

The rituals were followed by ‘snapana thirumanjanam’ to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa and his two consorts amid chanting of sacred verses from the religious texts. They were carried out in the presence of temple pontiffs and attended by the new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao and other senior temple officials.

The festival is observed every year in the month of Jyesta on the day coinciding with the Jyesta star according to the Hindu calendar. The golden armour (‘kavachanam’), which protects the idols from the wear and tear of daily rituals, was ceremoniously removed and replaced with diamond armour marking the culmination of the day-long festivities.