Jyestabhishekam performed at Jagannath Swamy temple

Published - June 22, 2024 06:43 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Priests performing Jyestabhishekam to presiding deities in Jagannath Swamy temple in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Hundreds of devotees offered special prayers in Sri Jagannath Swamy temple, here on Saturday, on the occasion of ‘Jyesta Pournami’. The deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and the Goddess Subhadra were brought outside the temple premises for the performance of Jyestabhisekham.

The priests led by Phaniharam Venkataswamy offered holy water to the deities on behalf of the devotees, who were waiting in queue. Officials of the Endowments Department and members of Jagannath Seva Samithi made elaborate arrangements for the festival.

