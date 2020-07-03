Jyeshtabhishekam concludes at Govindaraja temple

Prayers being offered to the armour at the Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati on Friday.

TIRUPATI

03 July 2020 23:41 IST

The three-day Jyeshtabhishekam festival concluded in a grand manner at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple on Friday.

Glittering armour was adorned to the processional deities of Sri Govindaraja and His consorts Sridevi and Bhudevi during the ‘Kavacha Samarpana’ ritual.

Advertising

Advertising

Jyeshtabhishekam is performed at every temple once a year when the armours adorned to the deities are removed, prayers offered to them and again adorned on the third day of the annual festival. The armours were removed on Wednesday, cleansed and special prayers offered on Thursday and Friday. Earlier, the armour ensemble was paraded inside the temple precincts in private, in view of the COVID-19 restrictions. ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ (celestial bath) was performed to the deities by priests and the dazzling golden armours were adorned later.

A.T. Chakravarti Seshadri Dikshitulu acted as the ‘Kankana Bhattar’ (executive priest), while the Pedda Jeeyangar and Chinna Jeeyangar participated in the ritual.