Jwala Thoranam, Deepotsavam held at at Srisailam temple

Ramesh Susarla SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)
November 08, 2022 00:01 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees pray to the Kartika Deepams as they were floated in the holy water at Srisailam temple | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here organised the traditional ‘Jwala Thoranam’ event on Monday on the occasion of Kartika Pournami. The temple authorities also organised ‘Deepotsavam’ to mark the second ‘Kartika Somavaram’ wherein one crore lamps, ‘Karthika Deepam’, were lit around the temple.

Pilgrims took a holy dip in Patala Ganga and also floated ‘Kartika Deepams’ in the holy water. The temple officials organised special programmes including some cultural events till late night.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In view of the Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday, the temple doors will remain closed from 6.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. The devotees would be allowed to have the darshan of the presiding deities after the completion of the temple rituals from 8 p.m.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app