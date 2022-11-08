Jwala Thoranam, Deepotsavam held at at Srisailam temple

Devotees pray to the Kartika Deepams as they were floated in the holy water at Srisailam temple | Photo Credit: SUBRAMANYAM U

Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple here organised the traditional ‘Jwala Thoranam’ event on Monday on the occasion of Kartika Pournami. The temple authorities also organised ‘Deepotsavam’ to mark the second ‘Kartika Somavaram’ wherein one crore lamps, ‘Karthika Deepam’, were lit around the temple.

Pilgrims took a holy dip in Patala Ganga and also floated ‘Kartika Deepams’ in the holy water. The temple officials organised special programmes including some cultural events till late night.

In view of the Lunar Eclipse on Tuesday, the temple doors will remain closed from 6.30 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. The devotees would be allowed to have the darshan of the presiding deities after the completion of the temple rituals from 8 p.m.