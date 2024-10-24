Juvenile Justice Committee of A.P. High Court to review cases related to crimes against children

The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Department of Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children to submit the action-taken report and the status of the cases on some grave crimes perpetrated on children in the State.

The JJC has instructed M. Venugopal Reddy, Director, Juvenile Welfare Department, to attend the meeting scheduled for Thursday (October 24), to discuss the measures being taken to prevent atrocities against children.

Justices G. Narendra Kumar, V. Sujatha, V.R.K. Krupa Sagar, Venkata Jyothirmai Pratapa and Kiranmayee Mandava will review the cases on crimes against children reported in the last few months.

The High Court called for details of the cases registered in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, Eluru, Krishna and Chittoor districts, arrests made, and health condition, rehabilitation and the compensation provided to the victims.

“We submitted the particulars and the status of the cases reported in our district to the officials,” Chairperson of a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) told The Hindu on Wednesday.