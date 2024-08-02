Juvenile Justice Committee of A.P. High Court grills officials on minor girl delivering baby at welfare school

The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, which inquired into the incident of the delivery of a baby by an Intermediate student at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) at Kothapatnam in Prakasam district, reportedly expressed concern over poor monitoring of students in the welfare school.

Earlier, the Juvenile Justice Committee asked the KGBV, police and the institute principal to appear before it in person on August 2 (Friday) and submit the details of the incident.

The JJC was understood to have questioned the KGBV officials and the school principal on why could not they identify the pregnancy of the minor girl earlier.

The JJC also inquired about the procedure to be followed in taking care and ensuring the protection of the students at the institution and expressed concern over the negligence of the school teachers and staff.

The police explained the case details and the sections under which the accused were booked. It informed the JJC that efforts were being made to arrest the culprits.

The JJC also inquired about the health condition of the girl, the healthcare services and the security being provided to the victim and her family.

Meanwhile, the three-member committee constituted by Prakasam district Collector A. Thameem Ansariya is likely to submit the report on the incident on August 3 (Saturday).

Superintendent of Police A.R. Damodar, who reviewed the investigation of the case with the officials on August 2 (Friday), asked the Cheemakurthi police to intensify the efforts to arrest the accused.