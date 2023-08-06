Juvenile Justice Committee calls for report on sexual exploitation of two minors in Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh

August 06, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the Police Department and the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department to submit details of the cases of impregnation of two minor girls allegedly by their stepfather in Eluru district, and the poor health condition of the inmates of the Government Children’s Home in Vijayawada.

The JJC has directed the Eluru Disha Mahila Police to submit a report on the investigation done so far in the alleged sexual exploitation of the two minor girls at Vatluru village in Eluru district.

The JJC has instructed the investigation officers to take steps for the physical appearance of the victims before it.

In the other case, the JJC has directed the WD&CW officials of NTR District to submit a report on the health condition of the inmates of the Government Bala Sadan, also known as Children’s Home, in Vijayawada.

The JJC has asked the officers concerned to give a report in seven days on the strength of Bala Sadan, the outsourcing and contract staff working in the home, the posts vacant, the treatment being given to the children, their health profiles, their registration particulars and other such details.

