Juvenile fish, shrimp released into water bodies

Ten lakh juvenile fish will be released into various reservoirs in the district to increase yield for the fishermen dependent on fishing.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad together released juvenile fish into the Krishna river at Pavitra Sangamam in Ibrahimpatnam on Saturday on the occasion of World Fisheries Day.

Mr. Imtiaz said that the naturally available fish in the reservoirs of the district do not meet the requirements, and the programme was aimed at increasing the yield for the fishermen. He said over 3,000 fishermen would benefit from the programme.

The juvenile fish were hatched in the government-run fish hatchery in Motoru, Gudivada mandal, of the district, he said.

On the other hand, Fisheries Department officials released 2.5 lakh juvenile shrimp into the sea at Manginapudi beach in the district.