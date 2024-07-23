GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Juvenile accused of ‘rape’ sent to Kadapa observation home

A fine of ₹3,000 was imposed on the accused; incident occurred in August 2021

Published - July 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

A minor boy accused of raping a minor girl was sentenced to the Kadapa observation home for juveniles for 30 months and imposed a fine of ₹3,000, on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in August 2021 in Chakrayapet when a 15-year-old minor boy raped a nine-year-old girl. He also threatened to kill her if she revealed it to her parents, police said. A case was booked under the POCSO Act at Chakrayapet police station.

When the case came up for hearing, Kadapa Juvenile Justice Board chairperson Nandini sentenced the accused to stay at the observation home for two and a half years.

