Jute mill to pay ₹25 crore compensation to workers

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that the management of the Chittivalasa Jute Mill has agreed to pay ₹25 crore compensation to the workers by December.
He was addressing a press conference at Circuit House after a meeting with the workers’ union and the management, here on Tuesday.
Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the management would pay ₹11 crore in October, ₹7 crore in November and ₹7 crore in December. The union had also agreed to the arrangement, he said.
“Following Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions, we have tried to make sure workers got justice. With this agreement, about 6,500 workers will be benefited,” he said.
District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the district administration would monitor the payment of compensation to the workers.
Assistant Labour Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, representatives of the jute mill management and workers’ unions were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath