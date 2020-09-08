Jute mill to pay ₹25 crore compensation to workers

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao said that the management of the Chittivalasa Jute Mill has agreed to pay ₹25 crore compensation to the workers by December.

He was addressing a press conference at Circuit House after a meeting with the workers’ union and the management, here on Tuesday.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the management would pay ₹11 crore in October, ₹7 crore in November and ₹7 crore in December. The union had also agreed to the arrangement, he said.

“Following Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s instructions, we have tried to make sure workers got justice. With this agreement, about 6,500 workers will be benefited,” he said.

District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that the district administration would monitor the payment of compensation to the workers.

Assistant Labour Commissioner Sambasiva Rao, representatives of the jute mill management and workers’ unions were present.