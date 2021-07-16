Jute mill owners told to clear workers’ dues

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao instructed the management of Chittivalasa Jute Mill to clear the pending bills of the workers at the earliest.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with the workers’ union as well as the members of the jute mill management at his residence here on Thursday. The Minister said that after coming to power, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the jute mill management to clear the workers’ dues.

During the meeting, the workers’ union said that after closure of the jute mill, the management never showed any interest in resolving their problems. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the management should pay ₹5,000 to the wives of those workers who died during their service period. The company should also send the service details as asked by the PF Department. The Minister said that the management has assured of clearing the dues of apprenticeship employees by July 31 and the remaining dues by August 15.