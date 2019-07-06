Jute mill issue will be solved in six months: Muttamsetti

Stating that the Chittivalasa jute mill issue will be resolved in six months, Minister of Tourism and Youth Affairs Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the next meeting will be held in the presence of the Labour Minister on July 9 with representatives of the managements and unions participating.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao discussed the issues relating to workers of the mill hanging fire for a decade now with leaders of five trade unions here on Friday.

He said though it was only a month since the YSRCP government had come to power, he took up the issue since it affected people of his constituency and already three meetings were convened in an effort to resolve it.

He had already discussed it with Labour Minister G. Jayaram and the latter suggested that finding a meeting ground between the workers and the management would pave the way for a final meeting which he would attend to announce some unanimous decisions.

Appealing to trade union leaders to co-operate in finding a solution, Mr. Srinivasa Rao pointed out that the period for which compensation should be paid had to be decided upon. The management was not willing to pay compensation to apprentice employees and it also had to be resolved.

K. Varahala Raju (INTUC), Ch. Narsinga Rao (CITU), Allu Babu Rao (AITUC), Dalli Appala Reddy (Congress Karmika Sangham) and Maddila Demullu (TNTUC) represented the workers in the talks in which Joint Collector II M. Venkateswara Rao, Joint Commissioner of Labour M. Venkataratnam and Deputy Commissioner of Labour T. Lakshminarsaiah participated.