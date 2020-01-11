‘Justice will be done to Amaravati farmers’

The YSRCP government would not leave in the lurch the farmers who had parted with their land in Amaravati for the construction capital during the TDP term, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy asserted on Saturday.

Leading a rally here, Mr. Srinivasa Reddy exhorted the people to endorse the three capitals move of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by giving a thumping majority to the party in the local body elections.

Allaying the fears of the Amaravati farmers, he said the farmer-friendly government would ensure justice to them.

He wanted them to not get misled by the politically-motivated agitation by the TDP.

He explained that locating the Executive, the Legislative and the Judicial capitals in the three regions of the State would spur decentralised development.

TDP warned

Poor infrastructure created in Amaravati exposed the sincerity of the TDP government, which had spent only ₹5,000 crore in five years while projecting in graphics a dream capital with an investment of about ₹1,00,000 crore.

Taking objection to alleged violence perpetrated by the TDP, he said, “Don’t test the patience of the YSRCP workers who are maintaining restraint. If they begin to react, the TDP will be wiped out.”