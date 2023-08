August 14, 2023 04:42 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of Supreme Court offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara, in Tirumala, on August on August 14. He was accompanied by his family members.

The TTD Chairman B. Karunakar reddy along with Executive Officer A. V. Dharma Reddy and other officials extended him a traditional reception on his arrival at the temple.

Later the priests rendered asirvachanams and the authorities presented him with the laddu and memento of the deity.