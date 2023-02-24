Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

February 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer on Friday, sworn in as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, replacing Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Abdul Nazeer, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Judges, MLAs, MLCs, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, officers of various departments attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Abdul Nazeer was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on February 12. Born on January 5, 1958, in Beluvai, Karnataka, he completed law at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Law College, Mangalore, and practiced in Karnataka High Court and other courts for about 20 years.

On February 17, 2017, Justice Abdul Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court. After serving for almost six years in the Apex Court, he got retired on January 4, this year.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, officers of Judiciary, Revenue and other top level officers presented bouquets and wished the new Governor of all success in his future endeavours.

