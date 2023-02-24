HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer takes oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, LOP N. Chandrababu Naidu, judges and bureaucrats attended the swearing-in ceremony

February 24, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Former Supreme Court Judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer taking oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor at Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on February 24, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer taking oath as Andhra Pradesh Governor at Raj Bhavan, in Vijayawada, on February 24, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Syed Abdul Nazeer on Friday, sworn in as Governor of Andhra Pradesh, replacing Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

AP High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Abdul Nazeer, at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu, AP Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju, Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, Judges, MLAs, MLCs, Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy, officers of various departments attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Justice Abdul Nazeer was appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh on February 12. Born on January 5, 1958, in Beluvai, Karnataka, he completed law at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Law College, Mangalore, and practiced in Karnataka High Court and other courts for about 20 years.

On February 17, 2017, Justice Abdul Nazeer was elevated to the Supreme Court. After serving for almost six years in the Apex Court, he got retired on January 4, this year.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, officers of Judiciary, Revenue and other top level officers presented bouquets and wished the new Governor of all success in his future endeavours.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.