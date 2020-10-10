Justice sought for rape, murder victims of U.P.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 October 2020 00:46 IST

Organisations stage protests

Working Women Coordination Committee and Insurance Corporation Employees Union jointly organised a protest demanding justice to rape and murder victims of Uttar Pradesh and strict action against the accused here on Saturday.

Convenor of WWCC, T. Sunanda demanded that for safety and security of women, special patrolling teams be launched and economic packages be given to the families of the victims.

In another candlelight protest led by Jahanara of Muslim Thinkers Forum and K. Padma of Mahila Chetna and others at Ambedkar Statue, the protesters demanded the dismissal of Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP.

V.S. Krishna of HRF, who participated in the protest, said that the alleged gang-rape case at Hathras be handed over to a Supreme Court initiated criminal investigation team, consisting of officers with impeccable integrity and credibility.

K. Sudha of HRF, P.D. Satyapal and others participated.