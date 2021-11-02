Justice should be made accessible and affordable to all, says Vice-President

‘Faculty members of law colleges should train students to become change agents’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu called for making justice accessible and affordable to all and cutting down delays in courts. Putting the onus on the faculty members of law colleges and universities, he said that they have to play a key role in training the students to become change agents and bring about a transformation in the administration of the justice system in the country.

The Vice-President was inaugurating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations on the theme ‘Spirit of freedom struggle: Way forward’, organised by Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), here on Tuesday.

He said the focus of the Union Government and States should be on filling up judicial vacancies and creating requisite infrastructure. The cost of the legal process should not become an impediment to the common man’s access to the justice system, he said.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu urged the legal fraternity to fight for the cause of suppressed and oppressed people and provide them legal aid. It should be ensured that people get their entitlements without any dilution or diversion. The legal fraternity should get into action if the entitlements are not delivered, he said.

He also called for optimal use of Information Technology to ensure speedier justice to people and also called for fully leveraging alternative dispute redress mechanisms.

Observing that the Preamble of the Constitution reflects the overarching vision of our freedom fighters, he said, “We have solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens: Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.”

He said that people cannot rest on past laurels and the time has come for a massive national movement on the lines of the freedom struggle to eliminate poverty, gender discrimination, illiteracy, casteism and corruption among others.

Cautioning against attempts by forces inimical to India to create divisions in the name of religion, region, language or other issues, he urged the youth to be at the forefront of this national campaign to transform the lives of people and contribute their might towards building a strong, prosperous, healthier and happy India.

Referring to the sacrifices made by a countless number of freedom fighters to liberate the country from foreign rule, the Vice-President said the school textbooks must highlight the sacrifices and role of all freedom fighters and social reformers and make the youngsters aware of the country’s rich history in detail.

On the occasion of the birth centenary celebrations of Damodaram Sanjivayya by the university, the Vice-President paid glowing tributes to him. He said that Damodaram Sanjivayya is remembered for his honesty, integrity and commitment in serving the nation.

DNLU Vice-Chancellor S. Surya Prakash Rao and State Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao also spoke.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu is on a four-day visit to the city from Tuesday.

Earlier, he was received at the airport by Mr. Srinivasa RAo, DGP Goutam Sawang, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Commissioner of Police Manish Kumar Sinha, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and other officials.