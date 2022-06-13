Justice Satyanarayana Murthy is Sachin of A.P. High Court, says CJ

‘He disposed of 31,202 cases in about 10 years’

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra called Justice M. Satyanarayana Murthy the ‘Sachin Tendulkar of AP High Court’ by pointing out that he disposed of a whopping 31,202 cases in a span of nearly nine and a half years and delivered 130-plus ‘reported judgments’ during the period.

Speaking at a farewell organised for Justice Satyanarayana Murthy, who attained superannuation on Monday, Justice Mishra said his association with the retiring judge lasted just about nine months but was happy to share the Bench with him, who was committed to rendering justice to the aggrieved in spite of the problems he encountered.

The parting of ways with Justice Satyanarayana Murthy was a ‘sweet-sorrow’, Justice Mishra said, noting that the sweet thing about it was his beginning of a new innings as a judicial member of the National Company Law Tribunal in New Delhi and the sorrowful part was the goodbye that he had to bid him.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Murthy said he learnt new facets of law from certain ‘acts of the State’ which the Advocate General had ably argued for, and faced a ‘mood of bellicose jingoism’ but his confidence was never shaken nor had he taken a back step in delivering justice.

Recalling the ‘charged atmosphere’ in which he worked along with his colleagues, Justice Murthy said the experience he had gained over the years made him a better judge with due cooperation from the judiciary and his family who stood by him through the thick and thin of his career.

Later, thousands of farmers from the capital region bid a grand adieu to Justice Satyanarayana Murthy by showering flowers on him as he left the court and proceeded to Vijayawada, as a mark of gratitude for giving a judgment in favour of the development of a single capital city in Amaravati.