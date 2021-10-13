Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

VIJAYAWADA

13 October 2021 13:57 IST

Justice Mishra replaces outgoing Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the warrant of appointment by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, was read out.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, Mr. Harichandan and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Chief Justice.

Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, elected representatives and others were present.

Justice Mishra replaces outgoing Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and is the third Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh.