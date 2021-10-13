Andhra Pradesh

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra sworn in as Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court at Nelapadu, Amaravati. File   | Photo Credit: Giri K.V.S.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in the city.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy after the warrant of appointment by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, was read out.

Later, Mr. Harichandan and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Chief Justice.

Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, elected representatives and others were present.

Justice Mishra replaces outgoing Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami and is the third Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh.


