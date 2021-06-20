Justice Kanagaraj is Police Complaints Authority chief

VIJAYAWADA

20 June 2021 22:03 IST

Retired High Court judge Justice V. Kanagaraj has been appointed as the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Police Complaints Authority. An order to this effect was issued on Sunday.

As per the directions of the Supreme Court, the State government has constituted the authority. Three members will assist the Chairman. The members will be appointed soon. Justice Kanagaraj will continue in the position for three years.

