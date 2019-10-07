Justice J.K. Maheswari sworn in as the CJ of A.P. High Court

Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan in Vijayawada on Monday.

He is replacing acting CJ Justice C. Praveen Kumar.

Justice Praveen Kumar, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Chief Secretary L.V. Subrahmanyam and other dignitaries were present.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Justice Maheswari had darshan of the Goddess at Sri Kanaka Durga temple along with his family members. They were welcomed with temple honours by executive officer M.V. Suresh Babu and priests Srinivasa Rao and Vishnubhatla Siva Prasad.

Post-bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh got a separate High Court on January 1 this year and it started functioning from a temporary premises in the Amaravati capital region.