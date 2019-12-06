Justice done in ‘Disha’ case: Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said on Friday that “instant justice” was done in the ‘Disha’ case with the police shooting the four accused to death as “people wished.”

“However, justice delivery should ideally be through courts. The guilty should be punished publicly in rare cases such as this,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

“The rape and murder of girls and women should no longer be taken lightly. What happened in the ‘Disha’ case must be an eye-opener,” he added.

The Parliament had enacted a stringent law after the ‘Nirbhaya’ incident, but such offences continued, suggesting that laws should not only be comprehensive but also implemented in a speedy and foolproof manner.

“Law should be such that punishment is given to the accused in just two to three weeks. The laws in force in foreign countries should be studied to adopt best practices,” he said.