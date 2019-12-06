Andhra Pradesh

Justice done in ‘Disha’ case: Pawan Kalyan

more-in

‘But it should have been delivered through courts’

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said on Friday that “instant justice” was done in the ‘Disha’ case with the police shooting the four accused to death as “people wished.”

“However, justice delivery should ideally be through courts. The guilty should be punished publicly in rare cases such as this,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan observed.

“The rape and murder of girls and women should no longer be taken lightly. What happened in the ‘Disha’ case must be an eye-opener,” he added.

The Parliament had enacted a stringent law after the ‘Nirbhaya’ incident, but such offences continued, suggesting that laws should not only be comprehensive but also implemented in a speedy and foolproof manner.

“Law should be such that punishment is given to the accused in just two to three weeks. The laws in force in foreign countries should be studied to adopt best practices,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
crime, law and justice
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 6, 2019 7:07:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/justice-done-in-disha-case-pawan-kalyan/article30214520.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY